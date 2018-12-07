Driver in hospital and A29 closed after car hit by 'object' from another vehicle

A driver is in a serious condition in hospital after his car collided with an 'object' that came off another vehicle on the A29 in Arundel.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the A29 - Fairmile Bottom in Arundel - near the Whiteways Lodge roundabout at 7.46am today.

Police said the driver's car 'had been in a collision with an object which had come off a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction'.

The driver of the car has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The A29 has been closed while officers investigate the incident. A police spokesman added that they did not know what the object the car had been struck with was at the time of writing.

According to Chichester Fire Service, who also attended the collision, the road will be closed for 'several hours'.

It is closed between London Road at the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout and Madehurst Road, according to traffic reports.

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, they sent two fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle to the scene after hearing reports the driver was trapped in his car, but once they arrived it became clear that paramedics had managed to get them out of the vehicle. They left the scene at 8.33am.

If anyone witnessed the collision please report information via email (collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk) quoting Operation Ladon.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details.