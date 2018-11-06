Duncton collision: One person 'assisted from a vehicle'

Firefighters helped one person out from a vehicle and handed them to the care of paramedics after a three-car collision near Duncton this morning (November 6).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Chichester and Midhurst attended the collision on the A285, south of Duncton.

A spokesman added: "Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews assisted one person from a vehicle, and they were handed to the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"We left at 9.53am after assisting emergency services."

According to Sussex Police, emergency services were called at 7.45am.

The fire and rescue service advised motorists to expect 'considerable' delays.

In a tweet, it added: "Two appliances have been at the scene, assisting emergency services.

"There's considerable delays and the road is still expected to be closed for some time."

