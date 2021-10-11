Eastbourne art gallery prepares for ‘dramatic change’

An Eastbourne art gallery has announced plans for a ‘dramatic’ renovation.

The Towner Eastbourne in Devonshire Park is redesigning the ground floor ‘completely’.

A spokesperson from the Towner said, “The gallery is refurbishing and remodelling the ground floor to improve the visitor experience, build visitor engagement and increase Towner’s financial sustainability.

Towner Eastbourne director Joe Hill SUS-210909-110541001

“In the short term, from October 25, 2021, Towner Cinema will be closed until works are completed in early spring 2022.”

A gallery spokesperson said the new foyer will be ‘bright and accessible’ with more space for visitors.

The spokesperson added, “Our shop will move into a dedicated, bespoke space with natural daylight to create an enhanced retail experience and our ground floor café will be opened up to become part of an extended social space leading to the cinema.

“Our main cafe will remain upstairs, so there will be more places to meet, drink, eat and relax across the building.”

Towner Gallery, Eastbourne SUS-200709-121802001

The two large studio spaces at the back of the ground floor will also be refurbished into ‘dynamic, well-equipped spaces’.

Towner director Joe Hill said, “This project is central to our ambitions to ensure Towner Eastbourne is an engaging and inviting community hub as we move towards our centenary year in 2023.

“The newly improved spaces will enable us to warmly welcome our audiences to the gallery as well as provide an inviting space for live events, makers fairs, networking events and artist residencies.”

While talking to the Herald, Mr Hill said, “There will be a lot more natural light on the ground floor.

“It will be quite a dramatic change when you walk in.