'Extensive area search' after driver leaves scene of Chichester collision involving family with young child

A family, including a young child, were taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Chichester last night (Thursday, December 27), according to a Sussex Police Constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, investigating officer, said the driver of the other car fled the scene of the collision, which took place on Oaklands Way at around 8.35pm.

He added: "Two vehicles [were] involved – a Skoda and a Mercedes. The Mercedes [was in collision with] the Skoda containing a family, including a young child.

"The driver of that vehicle [Mercedes] has then run off. Police have conducted an extensive area search which included the Police Dog Unit."

PC Van Der Wee said the occupants of the Skoda were all taken to St Richards Hospital by ambulance where they were later discharged.

"We are currently conducting enquiries to locate the driver including speaking with a number of witnesses, reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the car," he continued.

"I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone who can assist us with our enquiries to locate the driver.

"Please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting incident 1008 27/12/18."