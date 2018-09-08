Ferrari driver crashes on the way to Goodwood Revival

A Ferrari driver ended up caught over the top of a wall on the way to Goodwood Revival festival today.

Posting photos of the incident on the A27 Arundel Road on Facebook, Worthing Fire Station said no one was hurt and the driver had been on the way to the festival.

It added: “The driver managed to free herself unharmed. Crews made the vehicle safe.”

Goodwood Revival brings thousands of visitors to the Chichester area every year.

