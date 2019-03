Heavy delays have been reported near Arundel this morning due to a large lorry being stuck on the road between Houghton and Amberley

There is reportedly congestion on the B2139 both ways from A29 Whiteways Lodge Roundabout to Houghton Bridge.

Traffic

Reports say it has been caused by a large lorry that can't get under the low bridge and can't go forwards or backwards or causing delays in both directions.

See also: Chaos continues on A27 as traffic lights fail between Worthing and Shoreham