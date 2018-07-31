Hornet traffic lights to be fixed by ‘later today’

After nearly two days out of action, the pedestrian crossings at the Hornet in Chichester are expected to be fixed today.

Concerns have been raised by readers about the busy crossings which connect Cattle Market car park to the city centre and Unicorn House, now occupied by the Giggling Squid.

Hornet traffic lights. 30-07-18.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience.

He said: “We received an initial report about the two sets of linked traffic lights at The Hornet being out of action on Sunday evening.

“The fault has been investigated, warning signs put up for both pedestrians and vehicles and we hope the lights will be back in operation later today (Tuesday).

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”