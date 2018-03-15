LATEST: Road closure notices impacting Midhurst, Chichester and Bognor

Pothole repairs, water main projects and level crossing maintenance will see road closures in place between March 22 and April 5.

Among the latest notices are two closures for water main works - Church Lane, Birdham (March 26 and April 20) and Piggery Hall Lane, East Wittering (until May 11).

In Climping, Yapton Road will be closed for road markings between the A259 and Horsemere Green Lane (April 4 to April 7) while Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne (March 21 to 22) and Salthill Road, Fishbourne, (March 22 to 23) are down for closures for level crossing maintenance and line painting.

Power installation work is planned for Easebourne Street, Easebourne, which will see a road closure from April 2 to 16.

A hat-trick of carriageway repairs are also listed, with Tanyard Lane, Fernhurst, up first with a closure on March 28, followed by Grange Lane and Rectory Lane in Selsey where pothole repair work is planned on April 4.

