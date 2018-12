Drivers on the M27 have faced long queues and delays this morning (Tuesday December 11) due to an accident.

The tailbacks were, at one stage, nine miles due to the incident which involved a number of vehicles.

The accident was on the M27 eastbound from junction 8 A3024 (Bursledon/Hamble) to Jjunction 9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth/Fareham).

The accident has now been cleared and the lane reopened.

Lane three (of three) was closed following the incident which happened at around 7.10am.