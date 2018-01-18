Man arrested after car overturns in Selsey

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive after a car overturned in Selsey this afternoon, police have confirmed.

The VW Golf saloon was reported to have collided with a van in the incident at around 12.35pm in Hillfield Road, but no other vehicle or property was involved, police spokesman said.

He added: “A 46-year-old local man was arrested nearby a short while later on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink, no insurance, failing to stop at the scene, and using racially abusive words and threatening behaviour.”

There were no reported injuries, police confirmed.

Selsey Fire tweeted a picture of the car with a cordon around it, reporting that no one was trapped.

Travel reports indicate the road has now reopened.