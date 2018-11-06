Man dies after Duncton collision

A 23-year-old man has died after a collision on the A285 south of Duncton, this morning (November 6), police have confirmed.

Police said emergency services were called to a two-car collision at 7.45am on the A285 south of Duncton.



A police spokesman said: "A 23-year-old Billingshurst man, the driver of the Corsa, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two other people, the driver and the passenger of the Toyota from Bognor and Chichester, were taken to St Richards Hospital with minor injuries."

The collision involved two cars, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Toyota Avensis, according to police.



Sergeant Vicki Rees said: "His next of kin are aware. We are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area this morning who saw what happened to contact police online quoting Operation Hingham."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Chichester and Midhurst attended the collision, which caused 'considerable' delays in the area this morning.

