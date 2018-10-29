Man jailed after mounting pavement and killing pedestrian in Chichester

A van driver who crashed into a 71-year-old man as he went to feed the ducks in Hunston has received a four prison sentence, police have revealed.

Police said Maciej Dywan, 40, of Sandringham Way, Bognor Regis, had been driving 'aggressively' when his white Peugeot Boxer 'mounted the pavement' and struck Raymond Stenning, who had been on his way to Chichester Canal, assisted by a walking frame, on Thursday March 1.

Scene of collision. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman said: "The incident occurred on the B2145 Selsey Road, close to the junction with Orchardside, about 10.50am.

"Mr Stenning, 71, from Hunston, was airlifted to Southampton Hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries, where he sadly died from his injuries six days later, on Wednesday March 7, in the presence of his loved ones.

"Maciej Dywan was subsequently arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving."

Tony Crisp, of the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said it was a 'tragic case', where Dywan’s level of driving fell 'far below the required standard'.

He added: "A combination of fatigue and impatience led him to drive dangerously, resulting in the death of a much-loved local resident and family man.

“Driving requires the utmost concentration, and it is vital motorists don’t drive while fatigued and allow themselves sufficient time to safely complete their journeys.”

According to police, Dywan stated he had fallen asleep when interviewed.

However, police said Dywan was late getting home from a delivery round and witness accounts indicated he had been driving 'aggressively'.

The spokesman added: "He had carried out a dangerous overtake immediately before he lost control and hit Mr Stenning.

"He later pleaded guilty to the offence at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday September 24.

"The case was adjourned for sentencing at the same court on Friday (October 26), where Dywan was jailed for four years – reduced from six years for his guilty plea – and disqualified from driving for five years following his release."

