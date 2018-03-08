Man trapped after four-vehicle collision in Bognor

Firefighters were among the emergency services called to Central Drive, off Chalcroft Lane Bognor Regis, to reports of a four-vehicle collision this morning.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed two crews from Bognor and a Heavy Rescue Tender from Chichester were sent, and police and SECAmb were also in attendance, after the call came in at 9.13am.

They added: "There was one male trapped, and fire service crews assisted him from the vehicle. Crews left the scene at 10am and the incident has now been left with the police."

Police have been contacted for a statement and this story will be updated accordingly