Man who died in A285 Duncton collision is named

A Billingshurst man who died in a collision on the A285 south of Duncton last Tuesday (November 6), has been named by police as Joshua Bailey.

The 23-year-old man from Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, died after his Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Toyota Avensis at around 7.45am, police said.

Police also confirmed that the passenger of the Toyota, a 37-year-old woman from Chichester, suffered serious internal injuries.

A police spokesman said: "The driver and the passenger from Bognor and Chichester, were taken to St Richards Hospital with injuries."



Sergeant Richard Hornsey said police are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area this morning who saw what happened to contact police online quoting Operation Hingham.

