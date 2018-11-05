Minor injuries after car overturns into a ditch in Chichester

A driver sustained minor injuries after a car overturned into a ditch near Manor Nursery garden centre in Runcton, this morning (Monday), police have confirmed.

Police said that, according to the ambulance service, a car had 'driven into a ditch and rolled over' on the B2166 at Lagness just before 8am.

A police spokesman added: "No other vehicles [were] involved and the road [is] not blocked.

"[The] driver sustained minor injuries."

Travel reports previously said the B2166 Pagham Road and Lagness Road were partially blocked both ways from Lower Bognor Road to Marsh Lane, and there was queuing traffic due to a 'rolled over car'.