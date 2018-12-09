‘Minor injuries’ in Chichester A27 collision

The A27 Chichester bypass was closed eastbound this evening after a collision, according to traffic reports.

The collision was reported to have happened at the Whyke roundabout, a policeman at the scene said.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said the eastbound carriageway between the Whyke roundabout and the Bognor Bridge Roundabout was closed.

He said ‘thankfully the occupants sustained only minor injuries’.

There is still very slow traffic from the A259 Bognor Bridge roundabout to the A286 Stockbridge Road, traffic reports showed.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, who was at the scene, said recovery had arrived before officers stood down at 7.32pm.

The road is now reopen.

PC Van Der Wee added: “Thanks everyone for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”