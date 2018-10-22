Motorcyclist dies in A272 collision between Petworth and Wisborough Green

A motorcyclist has died in a collision on the A272 between Petworth and Wisborough Green.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision, which happened yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a 60-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire, was riding a black Yamaha Vmax 1700 east on the A272 Petworth Road near Kirdford, close to the junction with Wakestone Lane, when he skidded into the opposite carriageway, colliding with a black Jeep Compas.



He had been riding as part of a group when the collision occurred about 2.20pm on Sunday (21 October).



Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 3.07pm.



The road was closed for approximately five hours and no other injuries were reported.



Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Camelford."