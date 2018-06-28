Motorcyclist injured in A27 collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with ‘non life-threatening injuries’ after a collision with a car on the A27, according to police.

Police said the accident happened on the Chichester bypass on Wednesday (June 27).

A police spokesman added: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a car on the Portfield roundabout on the Chichester bypass at 2.43pm on Wednesday (June 27).

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The car driver was uninjured.”