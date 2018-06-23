Motorcyclist suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in A286 collision

A motorcyclist suffered ‘life-changing’ leg injuries in a collision with a car on the A286.

A spokesman said officers were called to the road traffic collision on the A286, near Winters Lane, near Midhurst at around 8.45am on Friday (June 22).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The injuries sustained by the motorcyclist are life-changing. The injuries have been described to us as serious leg injuries following a serious road traffic collision.”

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report online quoting reference Operation Maytree.

Related stories:

Road closed after serious A286 crash