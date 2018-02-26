Motorcylist died in A285 collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on the A285 south of Duncton yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Upwaltham at 3.02pm where a red Honda motorcycle had been in collision with a grey Audi Q2, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “The rider, a 44-year-old man from Pulborough, sadly died at the scene.

“The driver of the Audi, a 77-year-old man from Chichester, was uninjured.

“His 74-year-old female passenger was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester with a suspected serious wrist injury.

“The road was closed until 8pm while investigation and recovery work was carried out.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen either vehicle in the area beforehand is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Helford.