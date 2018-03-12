Pedestrian, 71, dies following collision

A 71-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision with a car in Hunston last Thursday morning, according to police.

The man – who has been named by Sussex Police as Raymond Stenning of Hunston, Chichester – suffered serious injuries after colliding with a white Peugeot Boxer van on the B2145 Selsey Road, Hunston, near Chichester, police said.

The accident happened at 10.50am on Thursday, March 1

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Witnesses to the collision are still being sought and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Haymans.”