Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in collision with lorry on A27

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a lorry on the A27 near Emsworth on Monday evening (September 24), according to Hampshire Police.

The incident happened just before 6pm on the westbound carriageway between the Fishbourne roundabout and Emsworth. Hampshire Police believe the collision happened just before Emsworth services.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was transported to hospital. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

“The road was closed for several hours while officers dealt with the incident.

“Were you travelling on the A27 between the Fishbourne roundabout and Emsworth at this time?

“If you witnessed this incident, please call 101 and quote incident number 641 of Sept 24.”

