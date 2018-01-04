PICTURES: A29 to shut for recovery after lorry accident

Bury Hill will be completely closed for at least two hours for recovery work following an accident on the A29 this morning, according to police.

Police said a food lorry overturned travelling southbound near Bury Gate at around 11am, hitting an electrical pole and bringing down power lines.

A29 BURY RD CLOSED, LORRY HIT POWER CABLE. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Power cables have now been isolated and the A29 is now closed in both directions between Whiteways Lodge roundabout and Pulborough while the lorry is moved, police have confirmed.

Energy supplier SSE is also still listing power supply issues in the surrounding RH20 area, with an estimated time of repair at 8pm tonight.

A police spokesman said an 11,000 volt transformer was believed to have been damaged in the collision, but there were no reports of any injuries.

West Sussex fire and rescue service also attended, the spokesman added.