Planned bridge repairs at A27 Shoreham flyover pushed back

A27 Shoreham (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

They were due to start this weekend, but have been rescheduled due to the number of events taking place in the area and restrictions on train services on the second planned week of work.

In a statement, National Highways, formerly Highways England said: “The planned bridge repairs on the A27 Shoreham (Adur Viaduct) this weekend has been rescheduled because we felt the number of events taking place in the area and restrictions on the rail service on our second planned weekend of work, meant closing the road would have too great an impact on our customers.