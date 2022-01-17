Puffin crossing due to be upgraded at Chichester’s Spitalfield Lane

The existing pedestrian crossing in Spitalfield Lane

The existing equipment is largely obsolete, and improvements will include:

Above ground detectors, which detect when pedestrians are present, which will prevent vehicles being stopped unnecessarily LED equipment to improve visibility for road users and keep energy and maintenance costs down

Replacement traffic signals poles will be installed and tactile paving replaced.

Subject to factors, such as severe weather, work is scheduled to start on January 24 and is scheduled to take about three weeks.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but please bear in mind this project will lead to long-term improvements.

“Temporary traffic lights will be used throughout, for the protection of both the public and workforce.

“This is a busy road and used to access St Richard’s Hospital. If possible, road users are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods, or allow extra time for their journeys.

“Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.”