Reports of person seen in water in Sussex in early hours sparks large emergency response

Emergency services in Sussex joined forces in the early hours of this morning after reports came in about a person seen in the water.

The ‘person’ was reportedly seen in the water west of West Pier in Brighton at just after midnight.

Shoreham RNLI launched its all weather lifeboat to the incident. Picture: Shoreham RNLI

A number of emergency crews were alerted to the incident, and included Sussex Police, RNLI Brighton and Shoreham RNLI.

A spokesman for RNLI Brighton said: “Search carried out along with Shoreham RNLI, Shoreham Coastguard, Sussex Police, Newhaven Coastguard and Maritime and Coastguard Agency, after investigation shoreside it was understood to be a danger marker for the pier.”

A spokesman for Shoreham RNLI said: “Our all weather lifeboat joined RNLI Brighton in a search for a report of a person seen in the water west of the West Pier in Brighton in the early hours in heavy rain. It turned out to be a marker buoy.”

