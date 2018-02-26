Road closure due to Durrington blaze

Motorists are being urged to avoid Titnore Lane, Durrington, following a blaze at business units last night.

West Sussex County Council issued the advice as a road closure is in place, from the junction with the A280 in the north to the Titnore Way in the south, which they stated it likely to be in force until Monday evening.

Fire at Titnore Lane, pic: Eddie Mitchell

Firefighters from Worthing and Littlehampton stations were sent to the scene at 8.58pm, together with water carriers from Petworth and Burgess Hill and the command unit from Haywards Heath, to tackle the fire which impacted a range of units with gas cylinders present.

Units are reported to still be on the scene this morning, dampening down and looking for hot spots. A spokesman for the county council added that the road closure is still in place and is partially due to the risks of ice following the water run off.



There were no reports of any injuries in the fire, this story will be updated with the latest.