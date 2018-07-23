Road closures to fix Stockbridge footbridge

Up to six months of overnight road closures and speed restrictions begin on Friday August 10 to fix the footbridge at Stockbridge roundabout on the A27 bypass.

A notice advertising the works was published in this week’s Observer by Highways England, specifying road closures from 8pm to 6am both ways between Stockbridge roundabout and Whyke roundabout.

A 50mph speed limit will also be imposed on the same stretch during the day.

Pedestrians have been directed via Chichester canal since June, when it became clear it might take ‘some months’ to fix the bridge.

The replacement bridge was found to be moving ‘unacceptably’ shortly after it was installed in April.

Commenting on the latest notice, a spokesman for Highways England said: “We would like to reassure everyone that we are working hard to complete our refurbishment of the bridge and reopen it as soon as possible.”

The Observer has asked for additional details of the works and whether the works are likely to continue for the maximum six months.

The footbridge was originally due to reopen on April 6.