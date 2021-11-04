Road to close in Selsey for water mains installation

Manor Road will be closed soutbound for two weeks while new water mains are being added. SUS-210311-170625001

Manor Road in Selsey will be temporarily closed southbound between the Asda roundabout and Number 44 on the road as new water mains are being implemented to provide a new water supply for the new development within Manor Road.

The work to replace the water mains will start on November 8 and is expected to take three weeks to complete.

The work will be undertaken by Cappagh, an experienced mainlaying contractor, under the supervision of Portsmouth Water. North bound traffic into Manor Road will be unaffected by the works and ‘Businesses open as usual’ signs will be posted.

Temporary traffic lights will also be put in place to allow soutbound traffic to use the northbound lane.