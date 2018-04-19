Roof torn off double-decker bus in Emsworth after railway ‘bridge strike’

A DOUBLE-DECKER bus lost its roof in a crash in Emsworth this afternoon.

An Emsworth and District bus had its roof torn off after hitting a railway bridge in North Street at about 2pm.

Pictures from the scene – which show a build-up in traffic with the bus’ sliced-off roof left below the bridge – were captured by John Horsman, a passing driver for courier service Stellar Despatch.

Describing what he saw, Mr Horsman, 60, said: ‘I was driving up North Street and saw there was someone making a U-turn.

‘As they as they moved I saw the bus with no top on it and the roof under the bridge.

‘It was bizarre.’

The bus' roof after it was sliced off by the railway bridge in North Street. Credit: John Horsman

Speaking to The News, Emsworth and District director Caren Lea said: ‘Unfortunately a bus travelling light has had a bridge strike.

‘No passengers were on board, there were no injuries and we are currently investigating the incident.’

A driver for Stellar Despatch for the past year-and-a-half, Mr Horsman added: ‘I was glad to hear no one was hurt.

‘But I was surprised as a local firm they [Emsworth and District] did not know about the danger of the bridge.’

Traffic along North Street is now flowing freely.