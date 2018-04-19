Roof torn off double-decker bus in Emsworth after railway ‘bridge strike’

A DOUBLE-DECKER bus lost its roof in a crash in Emsworth this afternoon.
An Emsworth and District bus had its roof torn off after hitting a railway bridge in North Street at about 2pm.
Pictures from the scene – which show a build-up in traffic with the bus’ sliced-off roof left below the bridge – were captured by John Horsman, a passing driver for courier service Stellar Despatch.
Describing what he saw, Mr Horsman, 60, said: ‘I was driving up North Street and saw there was someone making a U-turn.
‘As they as they moved I saw the bus with no top on it and the roof under the bridge.
‘It was bizarre.’
Speaking to The News, Emsworth and District director Caren Lea said: ‘Unfortunately a bus travelling light has had a bridge strike.
‘No passengers were on board, there were no injuries and we are currently investigating the incident.’
A driver for Stellar Despatch for the past year-and-a-half, Mr Horsman added: ‘I was glad to hear no one was hurt.
‘But I was surprised as a local firm they [Emsworth and District] did not know about the danger of the bridge.’
Traffic along North Street is now flowing freely.