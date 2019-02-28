Seven weeks of roadworks on roads leading from A27 near Chichester

Overnight road closures are planned on roads near the A27 either side of Tangmere from Sunday (March 3).

The closures between 8pm and 6pm are expected to last for approximately seven weeks and are to facilitate a cycleway being added to a footpath.

Works will be on slip roads between Nyton Road (B2333) and the Temple Bar interchange (A285) and have been advertised by Highways England in the Observer.

Overnight closures will affect roads leading from both carriageways of the A27 at Temple Bar Interchange, the gap in the central reservation at Nyton Road junction and Tangmere Road and Nyton Road at the junction with the westbound A27.

The lay-by on the westbound carriagway of the A27 west of Nyton Road will be under a 24-hour closure.