Southern Rail suspends three staff after water 'sloshed' on homeless man

Southern Rail, one of the main train providers in Sussex, has suspended three members of staff after a video surfaced online of water being sloshed onto a homeless man.

According to BBC News, the video was filmed on the platform at Sutton station, and showed a Southern staff member sloshing a bucket of dirty water onto the man.

Angie Doll, passenger services director for Southern Railway, said three members of staff had been suspended and an investigation had been launched.

She said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have started an investigation.

"We suspended the two members of staff seen in the video and a third colleague who we identified from station CCTV.

"We would like to apologise to the homeless man and we are trying to make contact with him to offer help and support."