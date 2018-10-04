Stockbridge footbridge was ‘complex and challenging’ to build

Highways England has said it would have been wrong to reopen Stockbridge footbridge before it had been ‘properly tested’.

The footbridge was finally reopened on Monday evening after the project was delayed by just under six months due to tests showing the bridge was ‘moving unacceptably in certain conditions’.

Work began on January 8.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “This has been a complex and challenging project, but it has been important not to compromise on quality or engineering standards.

“It would have been wrong to reopen the bridge before it was properly tested and we were confident it was safe and reliable.

“We are grateful to local people for their patience and apologise again for the delay in restoring this important community asset.”

READ MORE: Stockbridge footbridge costs top £1.7million