Stockbridge roundabout lights an ‘accident waiting to happen’

Safety fears have been raised over new pedestrian traffic lights on Chichester’s A27.

Traffic approaching the lights at the Stockbridge roundabout assume they have the right of way and are not realising cars are already on the roundabout, resulting in near misses, people are reporting.

Christina Clarke told the Observer: “A car comes up to the green light and does not expect anybody on their right.

“They do not realise that the cars already on the roundabout have the right of way.

“This happened to my daughter today, who was already on the roundabout and two cars coming on to the roundabout failed to realise that the cars already on the roundabout have the right of way.”

The lights are in place while Highways England replaces the Stockbridge footbridge.

Calling for urgent action, Mrs Clarke added: “Has anybody thought about the implication of all the traffic lights showing green. “To hell with the people on the roundabout, the green light says I can go.

“We regretfully await the first accident or fatality.”

Have you experienced problems with the lights? Email news@chiobserver.co.uk

Highways England has been approached for comment.