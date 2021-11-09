Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee has had a 'busy start to the shift out in the unmarked car'.

He has responded to a report of a broken down vehicle, carried out speed enforcement on the A27 and now has a drink-driver in custody following a road traffic collision.

A number of other incidents have been reported by traffic sources this evening.

Temporary traffic lights are reportedly not working on Pagham Road between Sefter Road and B2166 Lower Bognor Road. Motorists are advised to approach the construction area with care.

Delays are said to be increasing on A259 Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and Elbridge Avenue.

Near South Downs National Park, there are delays on A272 North Street Southbound at Knockhundred Row.

Towards Southwater, near Horsham, there is traffic congestion on A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall roundabout). The usual delays have been reported towards Cowfold.

Sussex traffic report

Elsewhere in West Sussex, delays are said to be easing near Arundel, on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road.

However, queuing traffic remains on the A27 in Worthing, both ways at Sompting Road.

There are also delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout).

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, there is heavy traffic in and around Hastings due to two incidents.

Two vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash on B2244 both ways around Stream Lane. The road is partially blocked, causing heavy traffic.

Just outside Hastings, there has been a collision on A2100 Lower Lake eastbound at B2095 Powdermill Lane. The road is partially blocked, with queueing traffic and congestion to Battle Road.

This is affecting traffic heading towards Hastings.

There is also 30mph speed restriction in place due to roadworks on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound.

Delays are said to be increasing on A21 Southbound between Kilndown Road and Hastings Road.

Near Lewes, there are reports of slow moving traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 at the Ashcombe roundabout).

Queues are building on A27 Lewes Road both ways around Milton Street, in the construction area, as temporary traffic lights are in place.

A259 at Exceat Bridge, near Seaford Road, is also reported as closed both ways for emergency roadworks.

Near Hailsham, 'severe delays' have been reported on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between Park Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout).