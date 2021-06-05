Sussex morning travel bulletin for Saturday, June 5

Traffic report

Various works across the county have closed some roads which may impact of motorists’ journeys today.

According to the AA, there are temporary traffic lights due to water main work on The Green at Gillsmans Hill in St Leonards

Temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Cranston Avenue around Eastwood Road in Bexhill.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction work on B2165 around B2089.

According to the AA, there are temporary traffic signals due to construction work on A259 Wallsend Road around Church Lane.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to telecoms work on Carew Road at Mill Gap Road in Eastbourne.

Also in Eastbourne, temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on Victoria Drive at Northiam Road. Northiam Road is also closed for the same works.

There are also temporary traffic lights in place because of construction work on B2247 Dittons Road near Lidl.

Temporary traffic signals are in operation due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

Elsewhere temporary traffic signals are in place due to water main work on Lewes Road near Newhaven Cemetery, which is affecting traffic travelling between Lewes and Newhaven.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to gas main work on Ovingdean Road at Ovingdean Close.

In Lewes, temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on A26 Malling Down near B2192 (Earwig Corner), which is affecting traffic travelling between Uckfield and Lewes.

Temporary traffic signals are also in place due to water main work on B2192 at Knowle Lane, affecting traffic travelling between Halland and Lewes.

There is a traffic shift and speed restriction of 40mph due to long-term construction work on A259 Worthing Road both ways between the Body Shop Roundabout and Wick Roundabout.