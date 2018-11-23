Sussex traffic round-up: Friday

Here's what you need to know if you're driving in Sussex this morning...
Chichester
Slow and queuing traffic on the A27 through Fishbourne up towards the Fishbourne roundabout
Slow traffic begins again then at the Stockbridge roundabout up the Chichester bypass which continues up to Shopwhyke and down Bognor Road
Bognor Regis
Slow traffic along Chichester Road
Worthing
Slow traffic is reported along Old Shoreham Road resulting in queuing cars on Grinstead Lane
Traffic is slow then along Grinstead Lane into Lancing.
Eastbourne
Patches of slow traffic are reported along the Polegate bypass and up towards Bexhill
Bexhill
West Parade is closed
Crawley
Traffic is slow along Crawley Avenue, clearing up towards Ifield and slowing again towards Copthorne
East Grinstead
Slow traffic along London Road
Haywards Heath
Queuing traffic is reported along Tyler's Green and then after the roundabout on Isaac's Lane
