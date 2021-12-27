Sussex travel for Monday, December 27: Heavy rain and accident affecting roads - here’s where

An accident has closed part of a main road in Sussex this morning.

According to the AA, the A23 is blocked with queueing traffic due to debris on the road and an accident.

The incident near Hurstpierpoint, which was first reported just before 9.30am, involved two vehicles on the A23 Northbound between A281 West Road (Henfield Turn Off) and B2117 (Albourne Junction).

Sussex morning travel report for Monday, December 27

The road is now fully blocked now emergency services are on scene, the AA said.

Elsewhere, heavy rain is affecting some of the county’s other roads this morning.

There are reports of heavy rain on A22 both ways between A22 and A26 Lewes Road.

Heavy rain is also affecting the A272 Lewes Road both ways between A272 and Snowdrop Lane.

There are also reports of heavy rain on the A27 Chichester Road both ways in West Sussex.

Heavy rain is affecting traffic on the A272 Coneyhurst Road both ways in Billingshurst.