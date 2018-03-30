SUSSEX TRAVEL: Friday, March 30

If you are heading out today here is everything you need to know about Sussex’s roads and rails.

ROADS:

- Lane one will be closed southbound on the A3 within the M25 junction from 11pm tonight to 5am tomorrow due to planned road repairs. There will be one of two lanes closed.

- Lane one will be closed southbound on the A3 between the A244 and the junction with the M25 from 11pm tonight to 5am tomorrow due to planned road repairs. There will be one of three lanes closed.

- All lanes will be closed southbound on the A3 exit slip to the A245 from 11pm tonight to 5am tomorrow due to planned road repairs.

- All lanes will be closed southbound on the A3 entry slip from the A245 from 11pm tonight to 5am tomorrow due to planned road repairs.

RAIL:

Major engineering work is taking place across the country over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Check your journey before you travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner here.