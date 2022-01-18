Sussex travel: you evening update for Tuesday, 18 January

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on Portfield Roundabout outside Chichester, westbound between the A27 and the Chichester Bypass. Average speed in the area is ten miles per hour.

Delays of eight minutes and increasing have been reported on A27 Station Road, eastbound outside Arundel. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of three minutes and increasing have been reported on the A259 eastbound between Yapton Road and Ferry Road outside of Littlehampton.

Three minute delays have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Grove Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays have also been reported on Old Shoreham Road, Worthing, between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane.

An accident involving a car and a bike in Portslade has led to heavy traffic and congestion from Olive Road to Hangleton Road.

In East Sussex, delays of up to three minutes have been reported eastbound on the A27.

A lane has been blocked on the A26 Eastbound to the A27 near Southerham roundabout. Reports suggest lane one of two is blocked.

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on the A264 Eastbound between the A24, the B2195 Crawley Road.