Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, May 15
Here’s your evening travel update for Saturday, May 15.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:14 pm
The broken down horse vehicles on the A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury have now been cleared and traffic is no longer queuing.
There could be queuing on the A283 Steyning Road due to a possible incident.
Access to streets around Brighton will be limited due to ongoing protests.
From tomorrow (May 16), Southern Rail timetables change and customers are urged to check journeys before travelling.