Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, May 27

Traffic news

There is queuing traffic on the A27 eastbound towards the Ashcombe roundabout from Falmer.

There has been an incident involving a motorcycle on Highfield Link road in Eastbourne.

Falmer road southbound there is queuing traffic from the Amex Stadium through to the Downs Hotel lights at Woodingdean.

The A27 at Polegate there is queuing traffic on all approaches through the roadworks.

There is an incident on the A21 Kent Street north of Hastings, road remains closed both ways.

The A264 Copthorne Common Road closed due to a broken down lorry on the roundabout at the B2028 Turners Hill Road.

A27 Arundel Road is partly blocked by a broken down vehicle around A29 Fontwell Avenue.