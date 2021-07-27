Sussex travel: your evening update for Tuesday, July 27

There is slow traffic on A286 Stockbridge Road eastbound at A27 Chichester By-Pass (Stockbridge Roundabout), the AA said.

B2144 Shopwhyke Road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a two vehicle crash. Traffic travelling both ways near Tangmere Road is delayed.

Delays of eight minutes and delays easing are being reported on A27 The Causeway Eastbound between Havenwood Park and Station Road. The average speed is ten mph.

There are reports of a cyclist on the road on M23 Southbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport).

There is heavy traffic on A259 Roundstone By-Pass Road both ways at the Roundstone Pub in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A27 Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Sompting Road. The average speed is 15 mph.

There is slow traffic on A2220 Worth Park Avenue Westbound at B2036 Balcombe Road (Ridley’s Corner) in the construction area. There are temporary traffic lights in place around the gas main works.

Slow traffic is also being reported on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound at Ovingdean Road in the construction area.

There is slow holiday traffic on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound at Warren Road.

Slow traffic is being reported on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound at Ranscombe Lane. Travel time is around ten minutes.

There are delays of five minutes and delays increasing in Berwick on A27 Eastbound in East Sussex The average speed is ten mph.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways at A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) in the construction area. There are ongoing lane closures in place for long term roadworks.