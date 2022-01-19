Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, January 19

Delays have been reported on the A259 Chichester Road, Southbound before the North Bersted Bypass outside Bognor Regis.

A stalled vehicle on the A27 Chichester Bypass is causing minor delays, but traffic appears to be coping well.

Three vehicles were involved in an accident on the A259 Worms Lane, westbound around Yapton Road, leading to delays outside of Bognor Regis.

Sussex travel

Delays of two minutes and easing on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between the A27 Upper Road and Warren Road. Average speeds are 15 mph.

Delays of up to two minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Third Avenue. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of four minutes and easing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, westbound between Steyning Road and First Avenue.