Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, June 25

There are delays on the A27 at Polegate this morning, between the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn). This is due to roadworks and ongoing lane closures.

Slow traffic has also been reported both ways on the A26 Malling Down at Lewes. This is also due to roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

And congestion has been reported on the A27 at Berwick, near to the Drusilla’s roundabout.

Sussex travel update for Friday, June 25

Meanwhile, Newhaven Swing Bridge is due to open at 12.20pm today. The bridge will swing for approximately ten minutes at 12.10pm.