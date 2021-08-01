Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, August 1

This is due to engineering work taking place between Crawley and Horsham closing all lines.

An amended service will also run between Southampton / Portsmouth / Littlehampton and London Victoria, Southern said.

Customers are advised to plan their journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

Sussex travel update for Sunday, August 1

Meanwhile, the A272 at Cowfold remains closed for emergency repairs between Picts Lane and Wineham Lane – after a lorry overturned on Thursday night – spilling tar onto the road.