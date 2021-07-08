Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, July 8

Traffic news

Near Chichester the Goodwood Festival of Speed starts today and there are multiple road closures in the area. Traffic for the event is forming on the A27 westbound and A284 northbound towards the lights at Arundel.

On the A27 eastbound near Chichester there is queuing traffic from the Whyke roundabout to the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

The A272 is closed in both directions due to earlier incident between Crimbourne Lane in Petworth and Fittleworth Road in Billinghurst.

Southern Rail says there is a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Bognor Regis and services are currently unable to run to and from Bognor Regis as a result.