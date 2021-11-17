Sussex travel: your morning update for Wednesday, November 17

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Wednesday, November 17.

Heavy traffic has been seen eastbound on the A27 approaching Chichester.

Delays are expected once again in both directions on the Chichester Bypass.

Traffic news

There is a build-up of traffic in both directions on the A259 by Angmering Railway Station.

Lane closures due to ongoing construction are expected to create delays in both directions on the A264 by Littlehaven near Horsham.

Emergency roadworks are being carried out in both directions on the A27 between the junctions with the A24 south and A24 north.

The roadworks are expected to continue until 6pm on Friday, November 19.