Tailbacks between Selsey and Chichester as roadworks take place on Ferry Corner

Traffic queuing

The works, which started today (June 28) and are expected to finish on Friday (July 2).

Two-way traffic lights have been installed at the site while the works are carried out by West Sussex County Council.

One social media user said there were tailbacks as far as Asda in Selsey this morning, with reports of heavy traffic building up heading towards Selsey during rush hour this evening.

Just after 5pm, the AA’s traffic report said there were ‘severe delays’ and showed slow traffic from as far back as the junction with Lockgate Road in Sidlesham to Ferry Corner.