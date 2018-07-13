Teenager dies after serious A283 collision

A 16-year-old girl has died following a collision on the A283 at Northchapel last week in which four people were seriously injured.

Police have confirmed the teenager from Goldaming in Surrey has died of her injuries from the incident on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy from Billingshurst, a 48-year-old woman from Goldaming and a 48-year-old man from Worthing were also seriously injured in the two-car collision, police stated at the time.

Witnesses are still being sought to the incident at 5.23pm involving a blue Peugeot 508, travelling south, and a white Volkswagen Golf, travelling north.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has any dash cam footage is asked to report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Emley. Police are also appealing for anyone with any residential or commercial CCTV covering the A283 at Northchapel to come forward.